Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 56,276 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

