Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PHM opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.