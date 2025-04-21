Mariner LLC Purchases 13,571 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,449,000 after acquiring an additional 462,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,698.29. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,954 shares of company stock worth $56,936,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $59.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

