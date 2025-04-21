Mariner LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $67.80 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

