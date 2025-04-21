Mariner LLC Purchases 249 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $538.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,989.35, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $627.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.10. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $898.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.04.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

