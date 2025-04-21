Mariner LLC Purchases 25,674 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.44% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,473,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 627,364 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 1,006,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,859,000.

Shares of BIZD opened at $15.06 on Monday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

