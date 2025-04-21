Mariner LLC Purchases 3,923 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $66.30 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

