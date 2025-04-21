Mariner LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $293.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.29 and its 200-day moving average is $284.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $306.68.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.36, for a total transaction of $348,229.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,832.96. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

