Mariner LLC Purchases 6,458 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JSMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,614,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

