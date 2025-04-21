Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 167,419 BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,650,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,344,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,060,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,728,000.

NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

