Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $72.34.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

