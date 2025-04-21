Mariner LLC Raises Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $119,520,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 403,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after purchasing an additional 294,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

