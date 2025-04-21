Mariner LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

