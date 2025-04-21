Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

