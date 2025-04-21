Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Sanofi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 64.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.