Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Mariner LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

