Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Unum Group stock opened at $75.85 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.