Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $460.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.46 and a 200 day moving average of $411.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.51 and a 1 year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

