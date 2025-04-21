Mariner LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,064,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,655,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,700,000 after acquiring an additional 346,420 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

