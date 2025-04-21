Mariner LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ATR opened at $143.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

