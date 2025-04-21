Mariner LLC Sells 84,272 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,214 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 84,272 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

