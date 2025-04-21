Mariner LLC Sells 8,823 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $94,141,000 after buying an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,818,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after purchasing an additional 697,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,261,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKLB stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at $25,806,128.22. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

