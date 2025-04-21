Mariner LLC Sells 9,209 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 471.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FESM opened at $27.49 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

