MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $115.97 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

