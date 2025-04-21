Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $296.28 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.00 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.