MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MEIP opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.75.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
