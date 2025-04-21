MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.75.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

