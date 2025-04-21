Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stake Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Metropolitan Bank worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $826,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $62,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,186.36. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,791. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

