Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,951,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,020,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 427,400 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFG opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

