Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $142,407,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,661,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,496,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,553.3% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 206,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 194,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $65.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.