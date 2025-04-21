MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.24.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

