Newmont (NEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newmont stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.