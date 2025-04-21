NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 204.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.