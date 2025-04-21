Norwood Financial (NWFL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect Norwood Financial to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, analysts expect Norwood Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,301.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,377.78%.

NWFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Norwood Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 2,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $67,740.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,890.24. The trade was a 20.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

