OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,311,000 after acquiring an additional 203,129 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after acquiring an additional 258,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,183,000 after acquiring an additional 218,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

