Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,613,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

