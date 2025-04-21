Park-Ohio (PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $425.95 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $18.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PKOH

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.