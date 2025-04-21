PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PCM Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $6.04 on Monday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 215,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

