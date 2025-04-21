PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PCM Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $6.04 on Monday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
