Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 176,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $39,340.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

