Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stake Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,814.26. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 4,720 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $128,903.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,538.79. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,526 shares of company stock worth $4,908,117. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Phreesia Stock Up 0.1 %

PHR stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

