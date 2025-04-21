Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $141.29 million for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

