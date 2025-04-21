Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $358,205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pinterest by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $61,261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,266,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $195,497.84. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,686 shares of company stock worth $14,797,342 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

