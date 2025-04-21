Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.93 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAGP

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.