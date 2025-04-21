Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 272.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,456 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

