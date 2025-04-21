Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – April 18th

ServiceNow, Salesforce, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop, use, or benefit significantly from artificial intelligence technologies. These companies span a range of sectors, from tech and software to healthcare and automotive, with their value often linked to advancements and market adoption of AI innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $24.48 on Friday, hitting $772.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,657. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $857.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $970.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.93. 5,564,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,298. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day moving average is $309.56.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.54. 7,093,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,760. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60.

