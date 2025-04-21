Promising Cannabis Stocks To Research – April 18th

Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, or distribution of cannabis and related products. These stocks are traded on various exchanges and can include both companies directly involved in the cannabis industry as well as those providing ancillary services, with their values often influenced by regulatory changes, market demand, and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 44,059,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,397,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Tilray has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 12,421,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,721. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Indivior has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

