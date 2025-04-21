Promising Gold Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Coca-Cola, Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. They are influenced by gold price fluctuations and operational factors, making them popular among investors seeking a hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,745,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $314.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,885,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,183,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,364,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,103. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,986,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,907,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average of $282.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

