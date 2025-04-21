Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – April 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, Hertz Global, Micron Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Chevron, and Union Pacific are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture goods, develop industrial products, or provide related services such as construction, transportation, and machinery production. Their performance is often closely linked to economic cycles, with earnings typically rising during periods of growth and declining during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,173,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,997,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.33. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,452,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,367,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. The company has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Hertz Global (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

HTZ stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 265,763,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 20,670,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,307,121. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.11. 3,037,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,463. The company has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $409.85 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.93.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.68. 8,423,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.26. 4,545,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64.

