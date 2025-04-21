Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hertz Global, and Hertz Global are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between small cap and large cap companies—typically ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often offer a balance of stability and growth potential, making them appealing to investors looking for opportunities that provide moderate risk with the possibility for significant returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,004,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Hertz Global (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Shares of HTZ stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,763,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,534. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTZ

Hertz Global (HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

HTZ traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. 265,785,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTZ

Further Reading