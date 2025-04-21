Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PIM opened at $3.25 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.