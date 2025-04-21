Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM opened at $3.25 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

