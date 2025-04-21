Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $19,320,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,831,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $206.51 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

